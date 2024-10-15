Tuesday, October 15, 2024
CM hails SCO Summit in Pakistan as landmark achievement

Web Desk
4:00 PM | October 15, 2024
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has hailed the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Pakistan as a historic event, stating that it will play a crucial role in the development and prosperity of the region.

Maryam Nawaz emphasized that the vision of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has elevated Pakistan from international isolation to a strong diplomatic position on the global stage. She also commended Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's tireless efforts in effective diplomacy, recognizing his pivotal role in strengthening Pakistan's global standing.

"The SCO Summit offers a golden opportunity for the countries of the region to enhance mutual cooperation and boost bilateral trade," said Maryam Nawaz. She further noted that the forum provides a platform to adopt a collective strategy on critical issues such as climate change, the economy, terrorism, and extremism.

Maryam Nawaz expressed optimism that the SCO Summit would pave the way for stronger regional ties and foster long-term solutions to shared challenges.

