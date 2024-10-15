CM Maryam welcomes Chinese premier, participants of 23rd SCO Summit

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Monday welcomed Chinese Premier Li Qiang and all distinguished participants of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit Conference, taking place in Islamabad from October 15 to 16.

“Welcome to Pakistan for the 23rd meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit Conference,” she stated, emphasizing that the arrival of heads of state is a significant event. She noted that the SCO meeting will open new avenues for mutual cooperation. The Chief Minister remarked, “Organizing the SCO Summit Conference is an honor for the entire nation,” adding that the goals of poverty alleviation and economic development can be achieved through collaboration. She asserted that the summit could be a game changer for Pakistan. Maryam Nawaz warmly welcomed Premier Li Qiang, stating, “On behalf of the Punjab government and its people, we wholeheartedly welcome Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang. His visit marks the beginning of a new chapter in our mutual friendship.” She highlighted that the relationship between China and Pakistan is essential for regional peace, prosperity, and development, crediting the strong ties to the leadership of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and the ongoing efforts of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

She further noted that with the arrival of the Chinese Prime Minister, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects will gain momentum, generating numerous employment opportunities. "Our friendship with China is built on a solid foundation of trust and respect," she stated, reflecting on the historical mutual support during times of distress. Maryam emphasized that Pakistan and China are progressing together towards a prosperous and peaceful future, with their friendship growing stronger each day. She also highlighted the Belt and Road Initiative as a testament to China's commitment to global prosperity, benefiting people worldwide from its economic development.