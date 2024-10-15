Tuesday, October 15, 2024
COAS seeks stronger military ties with Belarus

COAS seeks stronger military ties with Belarus
Web Desk
9:20 PM | October 15, 2024
Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir expressed Pakistan's desire to further strengthen military relations with Belarus during a meeting with Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko on Tuesday.

The discussions focused on regional dynamics and enhancing bilateral security and defence cooperation between the two countries. General Munir also reiterated Pakistan's appreciation for Belarus's role in global and regional affairs.

Prime Minister Golovchenko praised Pakistan's Armed Forces for their significant contributions to regional peace and stability, commending their professionalism and sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.

