Tuesday, October 15, 2024
Commissioner directs to functionalise slaughter houses

October 15, 2024
PESHAWAR   -   Commissioner Mardan Division, Javed Marwat, has directed the authorities to activate the slaughter­houses established in Mardan and Takhtbhai and im­pose an immediate ban on the slaughtering of cattle on streets and in bazaars to ensure the provision of clean and healthy meat to the people.

He issued these directives while addressing the monthly performance review meeting in the confer­ence room of the Commissioner’s Office on Monday.

The Commissioner also directed the TMAs to take effective action against illegal housing societies and submit a report on the matter.

