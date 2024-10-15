Cop among three killed in firing incidents

PESHAWAR - At least three people, including a police head consta­ble, were killed in two separate incidents of firing in Bannu district, police informed on Monday.

The first incident took place near Mandi Bakka Khel, where Head Constable Shaista Khan was shot dead by unknown assailants riding a motorbike. The body of the head constable was shifted to the hospi­tal, and police have set up checkpoints at various lo­cations to arrest those responsible.

In another incident, two close friends were shot dead in the Yarak Khel Mundan area of Bannu. Police said the victims, identified as Sabir and Kalim Ullah, were in a guestroom when unidentified armed men fired multiple shots at them, killing both on the spot.

The cousin of the deceased told police that they had no enmity with anyone and a case was registered against the unknown assailants. Bannu police were conducting raids and snap-checking at various locations to appre­hend the killers involved in both incidents.