Country hosts high-profile SCO summit today

Council of Heads of Government (CHG) meeting will discuss ongoing cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, environment, socio-cultural linkages and review performance of the Organisation.

ISLAMABAD - The twenty-third meeting of the Council of the Heads of Government (CHG) of the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) will begin in the federal capital on Tuesday (today) amid tigh security arrangements. The regional leaders will discuss enhancing collaboration with a focus on trade, economy, and cultural linkages.

The delegates from the countries participating in the annual gathering of SCO leaders started landing in the federal capital which has got a facelift with colorful lights, floral decorations, SCO countries’ flags and banners to welcome the dignitaries.

Premier of the State Council of China Li Qiang, along with a high-level delegation, landed in the federal capital on Monday to attend the moot and hold meetings with Pakistan’s civil and military leadership.

The two-day meeting of SCO CHG, the second highest forum within the SCO, will be chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as the current chair of the Council.

The leaders from the SCO member states attending the summit include China’s Premier of the State Council Li Qiang, Prime Minister of Belarus Roman Golovchenko, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Tajik Prime Minister Kohir Rasulzoda, Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov, Kyrgyzstan’s Chairman of Ministers’ Cabinet Zhaparov Akylbek, Iran’s First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref, and Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

Besides, Mongolia is participating in the summit as an Observer State being represented by Prime Minister Oyun-Erdene Luvsannamsrai and Turkmenistan as Special Guest represented by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Rashid Meredov.

Among other dignitaries attending the moot include SCO Secretary-General Zhang Ming, Director of Executive Committee SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS) Ruslan Mirzayev, Chairman of the Board of SCO Business Council Atif Ikram Shaikh and Chairman of the Council of SCO Interbank Union Marat Yelibayev.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar inaugurated Media Facilitation Centre at Pak-China Friendship Center in Islamabad on Monday. The center has been established to facilitate local and foreign media on the occasion of SCO summit. Highlighting about hospitality and peace loving nature of Pakistani nation, he said Islamabad is one of the most beautiful capitals in the world and it has been further adorned depicting Pakistan’s wonderful culture so that the visiting guests carry a positive image of the country. The Information Minister said hosting of SCO meeting is a manifestation that Pakistan has the capability and capacity to organize mega events.

‘Islamabad fully prepared for SCO summit’

Chairman Capital Development Authority Muhammad Ali Randhawa Monday confirmed that Islamabad was fully prepared to welcome esteemed international guests for the SCO summit, with the city’s beautification and security measures significantly enhanced to ensure a pleasant and secure experience.

In an exclusive talk with a private news channel, Muhammad Ali Randhawa confirmed, “Islamabad is fully prepared under the strict instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s where CDA, in collaboration with other security departments including Army officials has implemented stringent security measures to ensure a secure experience for international guests.”

Ali Randhawa expressed pride and honor that Islamabad had been chosen to host esteemed international guests for the SCO Summit. “We are thrilled to welcome distinguished guests to our city,” Randhawa said.

“Islamabad’s roads and bridges have been transformed with illuminating decorations, creating a warm and welcoming ambiance ahead of the summit,” he added.

‘Routes established for SCO Summit’

According to police spokesman, traffic on the Expressway will be halted from morning until noon. While Srinagar Highway will be halted from afternoon to late evening, he added. He said Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) have issued a comprehensive traffic plan aimed at ensuring smooth traffic flow during this important international event. In this regard 1100 officers from the ITP have been deployed to ensure smooth traffic flow and guide citizens to alternative routes.

‘City streets shine with lights, decorations’

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has finalized all administrative arrangements, with final touches in place, and the city is ready to welcome the delegates of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit.

Meanwhile, the streets, buildings, and public spaces have been carefully prepared for the international event.

According to the spokesman of ICT administration, in preparation for the SCO meeting, the city has been fully decorated. Before the guests arrive, streets have been adorned with lights and decorations, giving the city a fresh look. Major highways now feature green spaces and crescents, adding a touch of nature to the urban landscape.

As part of a beautification drive, various statues have been installed at key intersections. Government offices, private business centers, and buildings have also been revamped, ready to greet the visiting dignitaries.

Private businesses, including plazas, petrol stations, and restaurants, are prepared to accommodate the needs of international guests during the summit. At night, the city offers an even more impressive view, with lights illuminating the skyline and key areas across the city.