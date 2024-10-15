Dance junction night on 18th day of World Culture Festival

KARACHI - The ongoing 38-day World Culture Festival Karachi 2024, organised by the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, continued in full swing. Dance Junction Night on the 18th day added vibrant energy to the event. The night featured mesmerizing performances by renowned artists including Nighat Chaudhry, Mani Chao Group, Farukh Darbar, Waqar Samrat, Zahida Noor, PNCA Folk Performance, Abdul Ghani Group, Jog Rangaai, Waqas & Rohit Group, DJ John, Master Ghulam Hussain, Sajid Garba Group, and Bhit Shah Matka Group. The powerful performances by Pakistani artists captivated the audience, and the event drew a large crowd of people who enjoyed the lively atmosphere.

The World Culture Festival will continue at the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi until November 2, 2024.