Death anniversary of Nusrat Ara observed

ISLAMABAD - The 7th death anniversary of renowned stage star and television artist Nusrat Ara, famously known as Bil Batori, was observed on Monday. According to reports from a private news channel, Ara was born in Karachi in 1964 and later moved to Lahore to pursue her acting career. She rose to fame in the 1990s with the hit TV drama Ainak Wala Jin, where she played the iconic role of Bil Batori. Ara began her career in theater before transitioning to television, securing her place in the hearts of audiences through her comedic talent. Nusrat Ara passed away on October 14, 2017, at the age of 53, leaving behind a legacy that continues to resonate with fans of Pakistani entertainment.