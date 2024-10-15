Tuesday, October 15, 2024
Death anniversary of Nusrat Ara observed

Monitoring Desk
October 15, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  The 7th death anniversary of re­nowned stage star and tele­vision artist Nusrat Ara, fa­mously known as Bil Batori, was observed on Monday. Ac­cording to reports from a pri­vate news channel, Ara was born in Karachi in 1964 and later moved to Lahore to pur­sue her acting career. She rose to fame in the 1990s with the hit TV drama Ainak Wala Jin, where she played the iconic role of Bil Batori. Ara began her career in theater before transitioning to television, se­curing her place in the hearts of audiences through her co­medic talent. Nusrat Ara passed away on October 14, 2017, at the age of 53, leav­ing behind a legacy that con­tinues to resonate with fans of Pakistani entertainment.

Monitoring Desk

