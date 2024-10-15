Defiance of Democracy

For more than seven decades, the people of Jammu and Kashmir have endured one of the longest and bloodiest struggles for self-determination in modern history. Despite the Indian government’s persistent efforts to project a facade of normalcy, the Kashmiris remain resolute in their quest for freedom. India’s staged elections, veiled in the language of democracy, are not only farcical but transparently manipulative. Do these elections, held under heavy militarisation and political gerrymandering, truly represent the will of the Kashmiri people? Or are they merely an attempt to mask the brutal reality of occupation? As turnout numbers plummet and disillusionment deepens, one must ask: who is India trying to convince with this charade – the world, or itself?

The recent elections in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) mark yet another chapter in India’s long-standing narrative of denial. Touted as a “festival of democracy,” these elections were anything but. Under the shadow of a million-strong military presence, with fortified polling stations and an atmosphere of fear, can this be called a democratic process? Or is it, as many Kashmiris view it, a mere puppet show to maintain the status quo of domination? As voter turnout plunged from 52.14% in 2014 to a mere 22.33% in key areas in 2024, it’s clear that the people of Kashmir are not deceived. Their boycott speaks louder than any ballot ever could.

Is this decline in participation merely apathy, or is it a powerful act of defiance – a refusal to legitimise a system that will never truly represent them? The Modi-led BJP government has orchestrated demographic changes, issuing 3.2 million domicile certificates to non-residents and redrawing electoral boundaries to favour Hindu-majority areas. Is this democracy, or demographic engineering? Gerrymandering has tilted the political map in favour of Jammu’s Hindu population, further marginalising the Muslim-majority Kashmir Valley. Even the allocation of state assembly seats – six for Jammu and just one for Kashmir – raises serious questions about the fairness of the process. Is the BJP attempting to permanently dilute Kashmiri Muslim influence?

By shifting demographics and redrawing boundaries, the Indian government blatantly attempts to reshape the political future of Jammu and Kashmir. But can consent be engineered where none exists? No amount of gerrymandering or proxy parties can obscure the fundamental truth: Kashmiris remain resolute in rejecting Indian rule. This so-called democratic process is a hollow exercise that serves only to reinforce the occupation.

Democracy flourishes in environments of freedom, transparency, and genuine public participation. But how can democracy thrive in a region where nearly a million soldiers turn the voting process into a militarised spectacle? With reports of voter intimidation, arrests of dissenters, and restrictions on political gatherings, one must ask: is this an election, or an occupation? The streets of Srinagar, once vibrant with political discourse, are now suffocated by an overwhelming military presence that stifles any semblance of free will.

Yet, despite these oppressive tactics, the people of Kashmir remain steadfast. Their election boycott is a profound act of resistance, a rejection of a process they see as illegitimate and exploitative. It is not merely a response to the BJP’s political manoeuvres, but a broader refusal to accept the entire framework of Indian rule. This defiance speaks to the heart of Kashmir’s struggle – a fight for self-determination that no staged election can erase.

India’s insistence on presenting these elections as evidence of progress stands in stark contrast to the reality on the ground. The militarisation of Kashmir, where more than a million security personnel oversee the electoral process, creates an atmosphere of intimidation rather than freedom. Voters are coerced by fear, not conviction. Yet, despite this heavy-handed approach, Kashmiris continue to assert their right to determine their own future. The bloodshed, sacrifices, and silenced voices tell a story that no amount of political theatre can rewrite.

Pakistan, for its part, has consistently supported the Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination, advocating for a peaceful resolution of the conflict in line with UN resolutions. Islamabad has called for international attention on India’s human rights abuses in the region, urging global powers to intervene and support a just solution. While India’s attempts to normalise the situation in Kashmir through staged elections continue, Pakistan remains a steadfast ally of the Kashmiri people, pushing for their voices to be heard on the world stage.

As the international community observes this facade of democracy, one thing is clear: India’s elections are a distraction from the real issue. The core of the Kashmir conflict lies in the people’s right to decide their own future, a right denied to them for decades. The UN and other global bodies have repeatedly recognised Kashmir as a disputed territory, yet meaningful action remains absent. Instead of addressing the root causes of the conflict, India has relied on suppression, staging elections to legitimise its occupation. But how long can the world continue to look away?

In the face of these efforts, the resilience of the Kashmiri people remains unshaken. No amount of political manipulation can suppress their fight for freedom. Kashmiris reject India’s imposed version of democracy because they understand what true democracy entails – the right to choose their future without fear or coercion.

The critical question now is whether the international community will continue to be complicit in this charade, or stand up for the principles of democracy and human rights. The world must recognise that Kashmir’s struggle for self-determination is far from over. The elections may attempt to obscure the truth, but the voices of Kashmir cannot be silenced, and their fight for justice continues.

Danish Bhutto

The writer is an author, researcher and columnist based in Lahore. He can be reached at danishalee017@gmail.com