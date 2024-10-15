Depression over Arabian Sea moving westward towards Oman

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has reported that a depression over the west-central Arabian Sea is gradually moving towards the Oman coast and is expected to weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area within the next few hours.

According to the latest update, the system has moved westward over the past 10 hours and is now positioned at Latitude 16.0N and Longitude 60.8E, approximately 1,190 km southwest of Karachi. The weather system has been traveling at a speed of 8 km/h over the past six hours and is currently located about 1,100 km southwest of Ormara, 1,020 km south of Gwadar, 520 km southeast of Masirah (Oman), and 720 km east of Salalah (Oman).

The depression is forecast to continue moving towards the Oman coast and weaken by this afternoon.

Squally winds, ranging from 30-40 km/h with gusts up to 50 km/h, are expected around the system’s center until the evening, after which the intensity will decrease. Sea conditions are predicted to remain rough until the evening, improving thereafter.

The PMD has advised fishermen in Baluchistan to exercise caution and avoid venturing into deep sea areas until the evening.

Currently, no coastal areas of Pakistan are under threat from this weather system.

In Sindh, the weather is expected to remain hot and dry in most districts on Tuesday, though gusty winds, dust storms, and thunderstorms are likely to affect parts of Karachi, Dadu, Thatta, Sujawal, and Hyderabad.

Similarly, most districts of Baluchistan will experience hot and dry conditions. However, southern districts, including Lasbela, Gwadar, Jiwani, Kech, Khuzdar, Turbat, and Awaran, may see partly cloudy skies with gusty winds, dust storms, and thunderstorms.