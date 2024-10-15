Director KMC Fire Brigade passes away

KARACHI - Director of Contract Management and Fire Brigade at Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, Tariq Siddiqui, passed away on Monday due to cardiac arrest. His funeral prayer was held after Maghrib prayers at Saima Pride Mosque, Rashid Minhas Road, Gulshan-e-Iqbal. The burial took place at Azimpura Graveyard, Shah Faisal Colony. Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab, Municipal Commissioner SM Afzal Zaidi, Financial Advisor Nayab Saeed, Senior Director of Human Resources Management Saif Abbas, Legal Advisor Azra Muqeem, Director of Land Sabah-ul-Islam, Senior Director of Media Management Ali Hassan Sajid, Senior Director of Culture and Sports Raza Abbas Rizvi, Director of Charged Parking Nabeel Baloch, Director Recreation Iqbal Nawaz, Director Protocol Abdul Rahim Qadwai, and other KMC officers expressed deep sorrow over the sudden demise of Tariq Siddiqui and prayed for the departed soul’s forgiveness, as well as for patience for the bereaved family. A large number of departmental heads, officers, employees of KMC, and relatives of the deceased attended the funeral and offered condolences to Tariq Siddiqui’s son, Usama, over his sudden death.