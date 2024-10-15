Tuesday, October 15, 2024
Distt admin Sanghar reduces transport fares following fuel price drop

Staff Reporter
October 15, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD  - A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sanghar Dr Imran-ul-Hassan Khowaja, with owners of transport services and other vehicles operating on various routes in the district. After the meeting, a notification was issued to reduce fares in light of the recent decrease in petroleum prices. According to the notification, the non-AC bus fare from Sanghar to Karachi has been fixed at Rs730 and the AC coach fare at Rs870. Whereas, for Sanghar to Hyderabad, non-AC van fare is fixed at Rs270 and AC van fare is fixed at Rs320. The fare from Sanghar to Nawabshah and from Sanghar to Mirpurkhas has been set at Rs180. In addition, fares for public transport on all routes had also been reduced.

Staff Reporter

