Tuesday, October 15, 2024
Distt admin seeks launch of disability support programme in Matiari

Staff Reporter
October 15, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD  - The district administration of Matiari has approached senior officials of the Sindh government to initiate the “Disability Support Programme Sindh” for assisting 207 unemployed disabled individuals in the district. In a letter addressed to the commissioner of Hyderabad division, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Matiari Muhammad Yousuf Shaikh highlighted that unemployed disabled youth, particularly girls, were not only facing severe financial hardships but were also bearing inappropriate social attitudes. He urged the government to implement a financial assistance programme under the minimum wage policy to alleviate the feelings of deprivation among the disabled and empower them.

Staff Reporter

