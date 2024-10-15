Dozens injured as police clash with students protesting alleged rape

LAHORE - At least 27 people were injured after students clashed with a college’s security team and then with the police in Lahore during a protest against the alleged on-campus rape of a girl, rescue officials said on Monday.

A day prior, a security guard was arrested after news related to the alleged rape of the student went viral on social media. According to a police statement, the suspect had been arrested and an investigation was underway. It, however, added that a first information report (FIR) of the incident had not been registered as the family members of the victim had not come forward to lodge it.

Enraged by the alleged incident, students mobilised on social media and staged protests outside different colleges in the city today. During one of the protests, clashes broke out between the protesters and the security team of a college. Later on, the students also clashed with the police, with both clashes resulting in casualties.

According to a statement issued by Rescue 1122, a clash broke out between security personnel and students at the Hafeez Centre Punjab College Campus. “Twenty-seven people were injured during the clash and rescue personnel provided first aid to them,” the statement said. “One student was seriously injured and was transferred to the Services Hospital Lahore.” Meanwhile, Governor Punjab Sardar Salim Haider Khan has taken serious notice of the alleged harassment against girl students at the Lahore College for Women University (LCWU). Taking notice of the news item regarding a protest against the alleged harassment of female students outside the university, the Chancellor has sought a report from the Vice Chancellor LCWU.

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has also expressed deep concern over the incident of alleged rape of a girl student in a renowned private college of the provincial metropolis. Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has directed Secretary, Punjab Higher Education Department (PHED) to inquire into the incident and submit a report. He said that the accused involved in this heinous act should be punished.

No girl reported private college incident: Azma Bokhari

Provincial Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that no girl has reported to the Punjab police so far about a private college incident.

In a statement, she said, “Today, a name was highlighted and inquiries were made at the homes of all girls of that name, but no affected girl was found; all denied it. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is receiving updates on the matter continuously.

Instead of politicizing the plight of innocent girls, if anyone has verified information or knows about the victim, then share it with the Punjab government. The guard, accused of the private college incident, has been in police custody since yesterday.” Azma Bokhari expressed profound sorrow over a tragic incident in the Punjab University. The information minister emphasized, “We should care for the old father and no one should be allowed to politicize the sorrowful incident.” She urged people to consider others’ daughters as their own and refrain from displaying posters about their families.