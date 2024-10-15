Dr Ishrat Hussain to deliver lecture at SMIU tomorrow

KARACHI - The Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) is organising a lecture on “My Experiences and Encounters” by Dr Ishrat Hussain, former Governor of State Bank of Pakistan, Advisor to the Prime Minister for Institutional Reforms and Austerity and Dean of IBA Karachi, on Wednesday, October 16, 2024 at 11:30am at SMIU auditorium. The said lecture is being organised under the Popular Lecture Series of SMIU. Vice Chancellor (VC) of SMIU Dr Mujeeb Sahrai will also deliver his speech on the occasion.