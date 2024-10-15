ECB trolls Pakistan for hosting second Test on first match pitch

The England Board has playfully targeted the second Test match between Pakistan and England for being played on the same pitch as the first, in a social media post.

Before the match began, the England Cricket Board shared a cryptic message on X (formerly Twitter), stating, "Getting set for Day 6". They later edited the post to say "Day One" and included a trolling emoji.

It’s noteworthy that the second Test is being held on the same pitch used for the first match.

Meanwhile, Saim Ayub and debutant Kamran Ghulam led Pakistan’s recovery in the second Test against England after Jack Leach’s double strike on Tuesday morning here at Multan Cricket Stadium.

The hosts scored 79-2 at Lunch on the first day with Saim Ayub and Kamran Ghulam on the crease at 40 and 29 respectively.

Pakistan captain Shan Masood opted to bat first after winning the toss, however, the decision seemed to backfire as the hosts slipped to 19-2.

On a spin-friendly Multan pitch, Jack Leach bowled Abdullah Shafique (7) and enticed Shan Masood (3) to flick in the air in the next over only to be caught by Zak Crawley.

Debutant Kamran Ghulam, who replaced Babar Azam in Pakistan’s Playing XI, joined Saim Ayub and together they launched the comeback for the home team.

Together they added an unbeaten 60 runs for the third wicket against England’s spin attack to push Pakistan’s total to 79-2 until Lunch was called.

Pakistan’s Playing XI: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (c), Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel (vc), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Aamir Jamal, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan, Zahid Mahmood.

England’s Playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Brydon Carse, Matt Potts, Jack Leach, Shoaib Bashir.