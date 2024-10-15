Tuesday, October 15, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Eight monkeys found dead at Hong Kong zoo, government says

NEWS WIRE
October 15, 2024
Newspaper, Lifestyle & Entertainment

HONG KONG  -  Hong Kong authorities are carrying out tests to find out what killed eight monkeys, which were found dead in the city’s oldest zoo on Sunday, the government said on Monday. The animals, a De Brazza’s monkey, one common squirrel monkey, three cotton-top tamarins and three white-faced sakis, were found dead at the city’s Zoological and Botanical Gardens (HKZBG) on Sunday, Hong Kong’s Leisure and Cultural Services Department said in a statement. While awaiting test results, the mammals section of the zoo will be shut from Monday for disinfection and cleaning. “We will also closely monitor the health conditions of other animals. During this period, other facilities of the HKZBG will remain open,” the statement said.

 The HKZBG is the oldest park in the territory. Built in 1860, it houses around 158 birds, 93 mammals and 21 reptiles in about 40 enclosures.

Govt set to unveil proposed 26th amendment in Parliament on Friday

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1728880416.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024