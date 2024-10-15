Elated Kamran Ghulam celebrates fulfillment of dream to play for Pakistan

Pakistan’s debutant cricketer expressed his elation and gratitude after fulfilling his dream of representing the national team. Ghulam’s debut was nothing short of remarkable as he scored a sensational century in the second Test against England, playing a crucial role in Pakistan's fightback.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, shared his overwhelming emotions. “It’s a dream come true to represent Pakistan, and I’m giving my all to help the team win. I thank Allah Almighty for blessing me with this century.”

The debutant acknowledged that the journey to this moment had been long and filled with anticipation. “I’ve been waiting for this chance for a long time, and I’m grateful that I could score a hundred in my first match. I played positive cricket, just as I do in first-class games,” he said. Ghulam also admitted that while the pressure was immense, he stayed focused on his game.

Despite the weight of national expectations, the batter revealed his determination to make the most of his opportunity. “For the last four years, I’ve worked tirelessly with this moment in mind. I knew I had to make it count when my chance came. When I walked out to bat, we were already two wickets down, so there was pressure, but I focused on playing my natural game,” he explained.

concluded by expressing his pride in representing Pakistan. “I’m truly grateful to Allah Almighty for giving me this opportunity to wear the national colors. It’s been an emotional journey, but I’m proud to have contributed to the team.”