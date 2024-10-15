Tuesday, October 15, 2024
Exhumation of Dr. Shahnawaz Kunbhar's body completed by medical board

Exhumation of Dr. Shahnawaz Kunbhar's body completed by medical board
4:48 PM | October 15, 2024
A medical board, led by Chief Police Surgeon Dr. Wasim, completed the exhumation of Dr. Shahnawaz Kunbhar's body on Tuesday to investigate the alleged torture and extrajudicial killing by police. The board conducted an autopsy, with body samples sent for further laboratory testing. Dr. Wasim stated that the report would be submitted within a month.

This exhumation follows a judicial magistrate's order, which came after accusations that Dr. Kunbhar, a senior medical officer accused of blasphemy, was killed by Mirpurkhas police in a staged encounter on September 19, 2024. He was reportedly arrested by Umerkot police a day earlier.

An inquiry committee, formed under Sindh Police Chief Ghulam Nabi Memon, exposed severe police misconduct, revealing that the encounter was fabricated. Following public pressure, the Sindh High Court (SHC) ordered the names of all involved, including high-ranking officials like DIG Javed Jaskani and SSP Asad Chaudhry, to be placed on the Exit Control List (ECL). A case has been registered against 45 individuals.

The inquiry has drawn widespread attention due to concerns over the handling of the case and alleged violations of law by Umerkot and Mirpurkhas police officials.

