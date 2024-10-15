Experts emphasise on promoting healthy diet to combat malnutrition

PESHAWAR - With birds chirping in the canopy trees signalling the dawn of a new morning in the village of Dheri Mian Ishaq on the River Kabul, the sun’s rays cast a warm glow on the mud house of Azhar Khan, a determined fruit and vegetable seller.
Taking control of his family business in 2020 during a difficult financial situation following the tragic death of his father due to a cardiac arrest, Azhar, 35, began selling organic products at Chamakan Market in Peshawar. He brings fruits and vegetables to this market daily from his hometown in Nowshera district by rickshaw, toiling hard like many others to overcome poverty.
Braving all odds in the early days of his business, Azhar is now all smiles after seeing the overwhelming response to his organic fresh fruits and vegetables, which play a vital role in combating malnutrition, especially among children and lactating mothers. Thousands of families in the province are now inclined to use pesticide- and chemical-free organic food for better health.
“Balanced diet plays a critical role in maintaining better health,” remarked Dr Riaz Khan, a child specialist at the Government Hospital Pabbi in Nowshera. “A balanced diet helps in combating malnutrition, particularly among children, lactating mothers, and elderly citizens.”
He said that healthy dietary practices must start from infancy, with breastfeeding, and continue into early childhood to raise a healthy generation.
Declaring malnutrition a silent killer, Dr Riaz said it poses a significant threat to children’s health and cognitive development, besides affecting their physical growth. “We rank second in the region, with 40% of our children affected by malnutrition due to socioeconomic imbalances, poverty, and lack of access to quality medical care,” he claimed.
Scores of children, especially in less-developed districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) including the merged tribal districts, Tank, Battagram, Kohistan, and Chitral, do not meet essential micronutrient needs due to high poverty rates.
“Studies indicate that the majority of children suffer from calcium, iron, zinc, and vitamin A deficiencies,” Dr Riaz stated, also noting that about 50% of children suffer from vitamin C and iron deficiencies.
“Iron deficiency affects nearly half of children under five and leads to developmental delays and increased vulnerability to pneumonia and other fatal ailments due to weaker immunity,” he added.
According to the National Health Survey of Pakistan, one in three children is malnourished, with nearly 40% facing stunting and low weight at birth and at five years of age. The root causes of malnutrition include unbalanced diets, extreme poverty, and limited access to healthcare and food insecurity.
Darya Khan, Provincial Coordinator at Nutrition International in Peshawar, said the government was encouraging organic farming to address the challenge of malnutrition, especially among children and pregnant mothers. He noted that people who consume inorganic foods regularly are more susceptible to various health issues. “Promoting home-based agriculture can significantly improve the nutrition levels of the Pakistani population.”
The longevity and health of communities in remote areas, such as Hunza and Swat, illustrate the benefits of organic and balanced diets.
The cultural shift toward organic food cultivation is gaining traction in urban centres like Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, and Karachi, as organic farming has experienced an annual growth rate of 15% in Pakistan over the past decade.
Meanwhile, Dr Ihtesham Ali, Advisor to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Health, highlighted government initiatives to promote balanced diets and combat malnutrition. Under the Ehsaas Nashonoma Programme, he said, financial support is provided to poor families, with a special focus on girls and lactating mothers. “Rs2,500 per month is given to parents of newborn girls and Rs2,000 for newborn boys for two years, and health records are maintained to monitor the growth and health of children under two years,” he explained.
The CM aide emphasized that promoting healthy diets and sustainable agricultural farming practices is essential to defeating stunting. “By prioritising nutrition and investing in food, education, and healthcare, we can achieve the common goal of a healthy generation.”
Therefore, it is the shared responsibility of the entire nation to collectively combat this issue, which affects the health of our younger generation and places an additional burden on our economy.