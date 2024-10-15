Experts emphasise on promoting healthy diet to combat malnutrition

PESHAWAR - With birds chirping in the canopy trees signalling the dawn of a new morning in the village of Dheri Mian Ishaq on the Riv­er Kabul, the sun’s rays cast a warm glow on the mud house of Azhar Khan, a deter­mined fruit and vegetable seller.

Taking control of his family business in 2020 during a difficult financial situa­tion following the tragic death of his fa­ther due to a cardiac arrest, Azhar, 35, be­gan selling organic products at Chamakan Market in Peshawar. He brings fruits and vegetables to this market daily from his hometown in Nowshera district by rick­shaw, toiling hard like many others to overcome poverty.

Braving all odds in the early days of his business, Azhar is now all smiles after seeing the overwhelming response to his organic fresh fruits and vegetables, which play a vital role in combating malnutri­tion, especially among children and lac­tating mothers. Thousands of families in the province are now inclined to use pes­ticide- and chemical-free organic food for better health.

“Balanced diet plays a critical role in maintaining better health,” remarked Dr Riaz Khan, a child specialist at the Gov­ernment Hospital Pabbi in Nowshera. “A balanced diet helps in combating malnu­trition, particularly among children, lac­tating mothers, and elderly citizens.”

He said that healthy dietary practices must start from infancy, with breastfeed­ing, and continue into early childhood to raise a healthy generation.

Declaring malnutrition a silent killer, Dr Riaz said it poses a significant threat to children’s health and cognitive devel­opment, besides affecting their physical growth. “We rank second in the region, with 40% of our children affected by mal­nutrition due to socioeconomic imbalanc­es, poverty, and lack of access to quality medical care,” he claimed.

Scores of children, especially in less-de­veloped districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) including the merged tribal districts, Tank, Battagram, Kohistan, and Chitral, do not meet essential micronutrient needs due to high poverty rates.

“Studies indicate that the majority of children suffer from calcium, iron, zinc, and vitamin A deficiencies,” Dr Riaz stated, also noting that about 50% of children suf­fer from vitamin C and iron deficiencies.

“Iron deficiency affects nearly half of children under five and leads to develop­mental delays and increased vulnerabili­ty to pneumonia and other fatal ailments due to weaker immunity,” he added.

According to the National Health Survey of Pakistan, one in three children is mal­nourished, with nearly 40% facing stunt­ing and low weight at birth and at five years of age. The root causes of malnu­trition include unbalanced diets, extreme poverty, and limited access to healthcare and food insecurity.

Darya Khan, Provincial Coordinator at Nutrition International in Peshawar, said the government was encouraging organic farming to address the challenge of mal­nutrition, especially among children and pregnant mothers. He noted that people who consume inorganic foods regularly are more susceptible to various health is­sues. “Promoting home-based agriculture can significantly improve the nutrition levels of the Pakistani population.”

The longevity and health of communi­ties in remote areas, such as Hunza and Swat, illustrate the benefits of organic and balanced diets.

The cultural shift toward organic food cultivation is gaining traction in urban centres like Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, and Karachi, as organic farming has expe­rienced an annual growth rate of 15% in Pakistan over the past decade.

Meanwhile, Dr Ihtesham Ali, Advisor to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkh­wa on Health, highlighted government in­itiatives to promote balanced diets and combat malnutrition. Under the Ehsaas Nashonoma Programme, he said, finan­cial support is provided to poor families, with a special focus on girls and lactating mothers. “Rs2,500 per month is given to parents of newborn girls and Rs2,000 for newborn boys for two years, and health records are maintained to monitor the growth and health of children under two years,” he explained.

The CM aide emphasized that promot­ing healthy diets and sustainable agri­cultural farming practices is essential to defeating stunting. “By prioritising nutri­tion and investing in food, education, and healthcare, we can achieve the common goal of a healthy generation.”

Therefore, it is the shared responsibili­ty of the entire nation to collectively com­bat this issue, which affects the health of our younger generation and places an ad­ditional burden on our economy.