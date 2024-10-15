Tuesday, October 15, 2024
Federal govt not addressing public issues: Barrister Saif

Web Desk
1:08 PM | October 15, 2024
National

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Adviser Barrister Saif criticized the federal government on Tuesday, accusing it of being indifferent to the problems faced by the people.

In a statement, Saif highlighted the peaceful conclusion of the recent “All Pakhtun Jirga” held in Jamrud, crediting the event’s success to the 'sincere leadership' of KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur.

He praised CM Gandapur for facilitating an agreement among all participants of the jirga while accusing the federal government of fostering unrest. Saif further commended the chief minister for guiding both the province and the country through challenging times, emphasizing Gandapur’s belief in resolving issues through dialogue rather than confrontation.

