FIA nabs five passengers involved in beggary

MULTAN - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) during the operation nabbed five passengers,including three women, for attempting to travel abroad with fake documents,involved in begging here at Multan airport on Monday. According to an FIA spokesperson,the suspects-- Shahid Abbas, Adnan Haider, Samira Bibi, Shahnaz Mai, and Amna Mai,residents of various districts including Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, and Jhang were attempting to travel to Saudia Arabia under the guise of performing Umrah.During checking, they failed to provide credible documentation regarding their hotel bookings and detail of travel expenses.It was also found that two of the accused were physically disabled,said spokesperson. The accused were handed over to the FIA’s Anti-Human Smuggling Circle for further legal proceedings.

SUSPECT ARRESTED FOR BLACKMAILING

The FIA Cyber Crime Circle apprehended a suspect involved in online harassment and blackmailing a woman on Monday. According to an FIA spokesperson, the accused, identified as Muhammad Sohail, harassed a women. In a raid, mobile phones were seized from the possession of the accused. An investigation is ongoing.

POLITICAL ACTIVITY IN CAPITAL MUST BE UNDER THE LAW: MCCI PRESIDENT

Multan Chamber of Commerce & Industry (MCCI) President Mian Bakhtawar Tanveer Sheikh said on Monday that any political activity in the federal capital must be followed under the law, especially during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit. Talking to APP here Monday, he asked the government to take appropriate measures for maintaining peace and order in the capital after understanding the gravity of the situation. He said there should be no unlawful gatherings in Islamabad, especially during the SCO summit. The government’s role is to ensure equal rights for all citizens to balance the situation while maintaining peace, he added. He said the SCO was a business conference and a key event for fostering economic collaboration among SCO member states. He said there would be an active participation from business leaders, investors and policymakers from across the region. The MCCI President said Multan was a trade hub in Southern Punjab. Highlighting the city’s agricultural exports, particularly mangoes, textiles, and handicraft, the MCCI seeks to attract investment and promote bilateral trade with member countries, especially China, he maintained.