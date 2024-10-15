Tuesday, October 15, 2024
FIA registers case in human trafficking operation

Staff Reporter
October 15, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  - A disturbing human trafficking operation has come to light at Sialkot Airport, involving multiple employees of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Qatar Airways. The FIA has registered a case against ten individuals, including six of its own officers, who are accused of facilitating the passengers attempting to travel to Canada and Europe on fraudulent documents. The accused include FIA sub-inspectors Suleman Liaquat, Imran Shaukat, and ASI Sajjad Ahmed, as well as constables Faisal Nazir, Danish Ali, and Nadeem Mustafa. Alongside them, two traffic assistants from Qatar Airways, Asif Masood and Osama Aslam, have also been named in the case, along with private individuals Mohammad Irfan and Umar Raza.

