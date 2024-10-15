French government wants new immigration law in 2025

PARIS - France’s new right-wing government is hoping to adopt a new law next year to crack down on immigration, sparking reactions Monday from across the political spectrum. “There will be a need for a new law,” government spokeswoman Maud Bregeon told broadcaster BFMTV Sunday, adding that Prime Minister Michel Barnier’s government hopes the bill will be submitted to parliament in early 2025. Bregeon’s announcement comes less than a year after France adopted an immigration law following months of wrangling, and the new proposals are spurring fresh tensions in the National Assembly lower house divided into three blocs. Gabriel Attal, Barnier’s predecessor and now leader in parliament of President Emmanuel Macron’s Renaissance party, said Monday a new law did not seem a “total priority.” “Adopting a law for the sake of a law makes no sense,” he told broadcaster France inter. He said “the priority is to act so that the state can truly control who enters and leaves” France. Far-right National Rally (RN) leader Jordan Bardella Monday welcomed the plan, saying that “nothing can be done without us in parliament.” The government’s plan to tighten immigration policies and border controls is emblematic of the rightward shift in French politics following this summer’s legislative elections that resulted in a hung parliament. The rape and murder of a Paris student in September has further inflamed French debate on migration after a Moroccan was named as the suspected attacker. Last December’s immigration law caused a revolt within Macron’s party, prompting the health minister to quit the government. The bill was hardened to gain the support of far-right and right-wing MPs. But the country’s highest constitutional authority censured most of the new amendments which were dropped before Macron signed it into law.