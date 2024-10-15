Gandapur to take KP PA into confidence on Pashtun Jirga

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has decided to take the provincial assembly into confidence regarding the Pashtun Jirga and will discuss its demands in the upcoming assembly session. The Chief Minister expressed gratitude for the peaceful conclusion of the Pashtun Jirga and stated that the provincial government had made every effort to provide the best facilities to the participants in a very short time.
Gandapur said that representatives of all tribes and various political parties had consulted on the issues affecting Pashtuns. He assured that, as Chief Minister of KP, he would do his best to ensure implementation of the suggestions raised in the Jirga, in accordance with the law and the Constitution.
He added that any demands beyond the scope of the provincial government would be raised with the relevant federal authorities, emphasising that it is the duty of the government and the state to address the people’s concerns and solve their problems.
He further stated that he would discuss these issues in detail in the Provincial Assembly and consult with all members of the assembly, from both sides of the political divide, ensuring their suggestions are considered in the future course of action.
KP CM seeks report from IGP on terrorists’ attack on Police Line Bannu
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday appreciated the prompt action by police officials during a terrorists’ attack on police line in district Bannu in which all five terrorists were killed.
The CM sought a report from the police chief while expressing grief and sorrow over martyrdom of three police officials.
CM Gandapur strongly condemned the attack on police line and expressed regret over the martyrdom of the policemen in the attack. The Chief Minister expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the families of the martyrs, and assured full support to the bereaved families.
He also expressed his best wishes for the speedy recovery of the injured. He directed to ensure timely provision of medical aid to the injured.