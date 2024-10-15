Gandapur to take KP PA into confidence on Pashtun Jirga

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minis­ter Ali Amin Gandapur has decid­ed to take the provincial assem­bly into confidence regarding the Pashtun Jirga and will discuss its demands in the upcoming assem­bly session. The Chief Minister ex­pressed gratitude for the peace­ful conclusion of the Pashtun Jirga and stated that the provincial gov­ernment had made every effort to provide the best facilities to the participants in a very short time.

Gandapur said that representa­tives of all tribes and various po­litical parties had consulted on the issues affecting Pashtuns. He as­sured that, as Chief Minister of KP, he would do his best to ensure im­plementation of the suggestions raised in the Jirga, in accordance with the law and the Constitution.

He added that any demands be­yond the scope of the provincial government would be raised with the relevant federal authorities, emphasising that it is the duty of the government and the state to address the people’s concerns and solve their problems.

He further stated that he would discuss these issues in detail in the Provincial Assembly and consult with all members of the assem­bly, from both sides of the politi­cal divide, ensuring their sugges­tions are considered in the future course of action.

KP CM seeks report from IGP on terrorists’ attack on Police Line Bannu

Chief Minister Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa on Monday appreciat­ed the prompt action by police of­ficials during a terrorists’ attack on police line in district Bannu in which all five terrorists were killed.

The CM sought a report from the police chief while expressing grief and sorrow over martyrdom of three police officials.

CM Gandapur strongly con­demned the attack on police line and expressed regret over the martyrdom of the policemen in the attack. The Chief Minister ex­pressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the families of the martyrs, and assured full sup­port to the bereaved families.

He also expressed his best wish­es for the speedy recovery of the injured. He directed to ensure timely provision of medical aid to the injured.