fell on Tuesday in both international and local markets. In the global bullion market, gold dropped by $6 per ounce, settling at $2,653.

In Pakistan, the price of 24-carat gold declined by Rs700 per tola, bringing it to Rs275,000, while the price per 10 grams fell by Rs600 to Rs235,768.

Silver prices remained stable, with 24-carat silver at Rs3,050 per tola and Rs2,614.88 per 10 grams.