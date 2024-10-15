Governor opens passport, NADRA offices in KP Assembly

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Monday inaugurated the Passport and NADRA offices in the provincial assembly.

The event was attended by KP Speaker Babar Salim Swati, Deputy Speaker Suraya Bibi, Opposition Lead­er Dr Ibadullah, PPP parliamentary leader Ahmad Karim Kundi, Director General of Passports Musta­fa Kamal Qazi, NADRA Director Khalid Inayatullah, along with other assembly members and secretari­at staff.

The Governor’s visit aimed to provide assembly members, secretariat staff, and press gallery repre­sentatives with the convenience of obtaining com­puterised identification cards and passports right at their doorstep.

This marked Kundi’s first visit to the provincial as­sembly as Governor, during which he also reviewed the assembly hall and the jirga hall.

Speaking to the media persons, Kundi expressed gratitude to the Federal Interior Minister for their significant support of the project. He acknowledged the critical role played by Speaker Babar Salim Swa­ti in establishing the parliamentary jirga and empha­sised the need to set aside political differences to fo­cus on restoring peace.

Kundi assured that the demands of the Pashtun jir­ga would be taken seriously and that all political par­ties would work collaboratively to address constitu­tional demands within the framework of Pakistan’s constitution.

He lamented that despite the 1991 agreement, the provision of water to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remains incomplete.

During the Pashtun jirga, concerns were raised over three days, yet there was unanimous commit­ment to peace and security, symbolized by a call to restore peace in the province.