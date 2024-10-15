Govt set to unveil proposed 26th amendment in Parliament on Friday

ISLAMABAD/Karachi - The special committee of the parliament is all set to finalise the deliberation on the draft for the 26th constitutional amendment on Thursday to be presented in the parliament for legislation on Friday.

The main parliamentary parties, except Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf [PTI], have submitted their proposed amendments for the constitutional package to the sub-committee for giving it final shape in a maximum of three days. The legislation on constitutional amendment, which could only be approved with the strength of two-third majority likely to be put for legislation on Friday, background discussions with parliamentary sources revealed.

The ruling parties, sources said, will make all out attempts to pass around over two dozen amendments at the same day of landing it in both the houses of parliament (National Assembly and Senate). The government is currently confident to approve its proposed constitutional package with the support of two-third members in both the houses of the parliament (224 in National Assembly and 64 in Senate).

The special committee, in yesterday’s meeting, out rightly rejected the demand by the opposition party (PTI) seeking more time to deliberate the matter related to the constitutional package.

PPP’s senior lawmaker Syed Khursheed Shah, chairing the committee meeting, asked Minister for law Azam Nazeer Tarar to finalize the draft (26th amendment package) by Thursday and present the report in the committee. Though the special committee will hold a final meeting on the package after two day yet the parleys to woo opposition parties, especially JUI-F to vote in the favour of the amendment will continue in this duration. In a new development, JUI-F’s chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman , in a media talk also hinted to prefer legislation over deadlock on the controversial package.

“A significant consensus has been reached on constitutional amendments following discussions and negotiations,” commented the religio-political party chief, carrying 13 votes (08 in National Assembly and 05 in Senate), crucial for touching magic number for two-third majority.

The sub-committee, in the meanwhile, will continue deliberate on all the drafts presented by the parliamentary parties as yet.

The representative from Awami National Party (ANP), in the meeting, came up with the proposal to change the name of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province by omitting Khyber. The committee meeting also saw a brief verbal brawl between the members of ANP and PTI which was controlled by the chair and other senior members. The committee meeting was attended by Omar Ayub, Sherry Rehman, Syed Naveed Qamar, Rana Tanveer Hussian, Aimal Wali Khan, Allama Nasir Abbas, Khalid Magsi, Kamil ali Agha, irfan Siddiqui, Barrister Gohar and other.

Pakistan People’s Party and Muttahida Qaumi Movement Monday reached a consensus on moving forward with constitutional amendments in a transparent and collaborative manner. The constitutional package is likely to be presented in the parliament on Friday for legislation. Both the allies of the federal government in the discussions focused on maintaining ongoing communication and fostering cooperation between the two parties.

Vice President of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Sherry Rehman, and Dr. Asim Hussain met with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) delegation at Sindh House.

The MQM delegation included Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori, Dr. Farooq Sattar, and Amin ul Haque.

Senator Sherry Rehman highlighted that, on the instructions of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, PPP is actively engaging all stakeholders in the process of constitutional reforms. “Today, we briefed MQM leadership about the establishment of constitutional courts,” she stated.

The meeting is part of a broader consultation process in alignment with Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s vision for a dedicated constitutional court to handle constitutional matters efficiently and ensure equal representation for all provinces at federal level.

This reform is a critical part of the unfinished agenda of 2006 Charter of Democracy. It will ensure that no government can manipulate the judiciary for political gains, as envisioned by Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto to uphold democratic principles.

In the meeting, both delegations exchanged views on their respective priorities, highlighting the importance of continuing constructive dialogue. Senator Rehman emphasized the significance of the longstanding relationship between PPP and MQM, adding, “Our discussions today were fruitful, and we are committed to maintaining this engagement moving forward.”

At a short press briefing later, MQM leader Farooq Sattar reiterated that politics is the way to keep engaged with all relevant stakeholders, while Sherry Rehman said that political people know how to break deadlocks. Both agreed to move forward in the parliament with a core minimum agenda.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday launched Benazir Hari Card in Sindh, under which poor farmers and small-scale growers across the province will receive targeted subsidies, access to easy loans, assistance in acquiring modern agricultural technology, crop insurance, and immediate government aid in case of natural disasters.

The PPP leader while addressing the inauguration ceremony of the Benazir Hari Card at the Chief Minister’s House said that his party has always worked to secure the rights of the poor, farmers, and women. He mentioned that the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), introduced by the previous PPP government, has become a global example of financial assistance for women.

The PPP Chairman suggested that establishing a constitutional court alongside regular courts could help resolve constitutional issues and protect fundamental rights. He added that if there is a dispute between the federation and a province, there should be a platform to resolve such issues. He reaffirmed the party’s two demands: the establishment of a constitutional court and the reform of the judicial appointment process, both of which are laid out in the Charter of Democracy.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari rejected calls for him to back down. He questioned the logic of delaying constitutional amendments, insisting that if not now, then when? He reminded everyone that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was executed, and amendments to the Constitution were made during General Zia-ul-Haq’s rule without concern. He asserted that no other politician understands the judicial system better than he does or the PPP in Pakistan.

He criticized a judiciary that permits military dictators to draft constitutions and pointed out that former Chief Justice Iftikhar Chaudhry introduced a system that failed to deliver justice to the people but benefited the judiciary itself. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari stated that the constitutional amendment proposals by the PPP are based on Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto’s promises, enshrined in the Charter of Democracy. He called on PPP supporters to ignore propaganda and inform the public about judicial reforms.

He also stated that the PPP will work to build a consensus through consultation with other political parties and draft a democratic constitutional amendment to be passed by Parliament. He announced that he will meet again with JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman and together they will bring improvements to the justice system through the 26th Constitutional Amendment.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also appealed to the workers and the people of Pakistan to attend a Grand Jalsa in Hyderabad on October 18, in memory of the martyrs and the tragedy of the Karsaz.

Before the end of ceremony, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari distributed Benazir Hari Cards among the farmers, whereas the other farmers and attendees joined online from respective districts of Sindh.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemned the conspiracy being hatched to deregulate the agricultural sector by mafias, large business groups, industrialists, and international forces. He noted that in a time when climate change poses a question of life and death, suggesting deregulation of the agricultural sector is foolish idea and plan. He described investment in agriculture as the only path to national development and demanded an immediate end to subsidies for fertilizer factories, advocating instead that billions in subsidies be given directly to farmers to combat the conspiracy against agriculture.

He also highlighted that in 2007, when Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto returned to Pakistan, she was committed to implementing the Charter of Democracy, a mission for which she sacrificed her life. Bilawal asked whether some unfinished tasks in the Charter of Democracy should be forgotten just because someone sits in jail. He made it clear that the PPP is not willing to compromise on this.