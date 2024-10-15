Hafiz Naeem says Pakistan should highlight Gaza issue in all-important SCO moot

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman emphasized that the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit presents a valuable opportunity for Pakistan to project its soft image on the global stage. He called for the Gaza issue to be included in the discussions at the SCO summit, noting that all participating countries except India would likely address the matter, thereby isolating India in global discourse on the Palestinian crisis.

Rehman also touched on the ongoing 'Haq Do Tehreek,' stating that the government has been given 45 days to meet JI's demands. He claimed that due to pressure from JI's protests, the government reduced electricity prices by Rs14.

Commenting on the constitutional amendment package, the JI chief reiterated that his party’s stance remains firm and that such matters should be addressed after the new Chief Justice assumes office.