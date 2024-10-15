Hezbollah drone attack on Israeli army base kills 4 soldiers, dozens injured

Tel Aviv - Israeli authorities on Monday confirmed that Hezbollah drone attack on army base killed four Israeli soldiers and injured dozens others. Israel will continue to strike Hezbollah targets everywhere in Lebanon, including the country’s capital Beirut, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said. “We will continue to strike Hezbollah without mercy everywhere in Lebanon — including Beirut,” he said at the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Golani Brigade Training Base in a video released by the country’s government press office.