ICCI hopes SCO conference will lead to lasting peace, security

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has expressed hope that Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) conference will lead to lasting peace and security, both regionally and internationally.

Islamabad is honored to host the prestigious Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) conference, an event of immense significance for fostering regional stability, prosperity, and socio-economic development. We are confident that the agreements and memorandums of understanding (MOUs) formed during this conference will have the potential to transform the economic landscape, bringing new opportunities and partnerships for member countries. With China and Russia’s capable leadership, we believe this conference could create a balanced global power dynamic, enhancing the socio-economic influence of the entire region. This has been stated by the President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry in a statement issued here on Monday.

Despite the multiple challenges being faced by it, the business community of Islamabad fully understands the importance of this event for Pakistan and the region. We view our economic sacrifices during this period as a contribution to the greater national interest and regional stability. It is our belief that the short-term losses we are enduring will ultimately pave the way for long-term peace, security, and economic growth. This sacrifice is not just for the benefit of Pakistan, but for the collective good of all SCO member states. We hope and pray that the outcomes of the SCO conference will lead to lasting peace and security, both regionally and internationally. We urge the government to consider measures that can mitigate the economic impact on local businesses, while also ensuring that such sacrifices are recognized as an integral part of our national contribution to fostering regional cooperation. We pray to Almighty Allah for a successful conference and a peaceful, prosperous outcome that benefits not only Pakistan but the entire region, President Qureshi concluded.