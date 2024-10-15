ICIMOD approves $10m in climate financing for Indus River restoration

ISLAMABAD - The International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) has announced the approval of $10 million in climate financing from the Adaptation Fund for its nature-based initiative aimed at restoring the Indus River, which is facing severe impacts from climate change. Faisal Mueen Qamer, the Country Focal Person for Pakistan and Team Lead for Integrated River Basin Management, emphasized the significance of this funding during a video message to APP.

This approval comes at a critical time, as the World Meteorological Organization has reported that 2023 is the driest year for global rivers in three decades, raising concerns for the Indus River, which sustains 90 percent of Pakistan’s population and drives three-quarters of its economy. Qamer stated,

“Climate change is already affecting the water availability in the Indus Basin, threatening progress, poverty reduction, and inclusive development.” He highlighted ICIMOD’s collaboration over the past year with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, UN Women, and UNICEF to develop this proposal.

The project, titled “Sustainable Actions for Ecosystems Restoration in Pakistan” (SAFER), aims to reduce Pakistan’s vulnerability to climate-driven impacts. Qamer noted that the initiative targets the most vulnerable populations, particularly women, children, and youth, who were disproportionately affected during the 2022 floods.

He explained that SAFER builds upon decades of infrastructure investments in the Indus Basin while adopting a fresh nature-based approach focusing on springs, groundwater recharge, and ecosystem-based wetlands.

“This approval is a big step forward for adaptation finance,” Qamer remarked, stressing the urgency of scaling up financial support to communities already facing climate shocks. He highlighted that the Adaptation Fund is a key mechanism for climate finance and expressed pride in successfully navigating the process to ensure that funding reaches the communities in greatest need.

SAFER will be implemented by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination (MOCCEC) with ICIMOD as the regional implementing entity. The project will enhance integrated and adaptive water resource management in the Indus River, prioritizing nature-based solutions that promote the participation of women, youth, and children.

The project also targets the water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) sector to build resilience in communities hit hardest by climate-induced crises.

It aligns with national plans, including Pakistan’s National Adaptation Plan and the Living Indus Initiative, which aims to protect and restore natural ecosystems in the Basin.

Set to roll out in Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Sindh over the next three-and-a-half years, SAFER will establish community-based early warning systems, nature-based spring-water recharge systems, and climate-resilient water infrastructure. “

We’re delighted to see this project get the go-ahead, aligning perfectly with the Pakistan government’s priority to address climate challenges and strengthen resilience in the face of increasing climate-related disasters,” said Romina Khurshid Alam, Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Climate Change and Environmental Coordination.