ICT police conduct grand search operation

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police conducted a grand search and combing operation late at night in various areas of the city, including Tarnol and Aabpara police limits, under the supervision of zonal Superintendents of Police (SPs). According to a public relations officer, the operation was carried out under the special directions of Inspector General (IG) Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, aiming to intensify the crackdown on criminal elements in the city. A heavy contingent of police, including the lady police force, participated in the operation, with zonal SPs briefing personnel beforehand. During the search, 150 suspicious individuals, as well as 189 households, shops, inns, hotels, and motels, were thoroughly checked. The operation also involved inspecting 105 motorcycles and 26 vehicles. As a result, 42 suspicious individuals were taken to police stations, with 12 facing preventive action. One suspect was arrested, and illegal weapons along with ammunition were recovered from his possession. The primary aim of the search operation is to curb crime in the area. The IG has ordered grand search operations throughout the district to combat criminal activities. The public is urged to cooperate with the police during the checks and report any suspicious activities. “Ensuring the safety of the citizens is our top priority,” the officer stated.