IGP meets police personnel, their families, issues relief orders

LAHORE - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar met with police personnel and their families at the Central Police Office (CPO) on Monday and listened to the applications presented by police employees and issued immediate relief orders on the spot. He said that Punjab Police was like a family and efforts were being made to promptly address the challenges faced by each member and their families. He directed regional police officers (RPOs) and district police officers (DPOs) to keep their doors open for the force, meet regularly with subordinate staff and ensure prompt resolution of their issues.

The IGP directed the AIG Admin to provide relief on the recruitment request of the son of late Constable Syed Maqbool Shah Gilani as a Junior Clerk. For the medical assistance request of retired Constable Syed Fayyaz Hussain, DIG Welfare was instructed to provide relief. Relief was also directed to the DIG Welfare for the mother of martyred Constable Akhtar Abbas regarding financial support for house construction. Additionally, the request from Constable Muhammad Fazal Khan’s son for a job change from Sanitary Worker to Naib Qasid was referred to DPO Khanewal for relief. Dr Usman directed the DIG Welfare to assist with the medical treatment request from Abdul Qayyum. He directed the relevant officers to send action reports to the CPO after addressing these requests. He emphasised that the welfare of police employees was top priority and every possible support would continue to be provided.