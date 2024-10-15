Tuesday, October 15, 2024
Imran Khan receives medical examination at Adiala Jail amid health concerns from PTI

Web Desk
9:28 PM | October 15, 2024
National

Imran Khan, the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), met with a medical team at Adiala Jail on Tuesday, following concerns raised by PTI regarding the former prime minister's health and demands for a medical examination.

According to PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, "At around 4 PM, two doctors, including an ENT specialist and a physician, visited Khan Sahib in Adiala Jail. We received positive news that, by the grace of God, Khan Sahib is well, and he even completed an hour of exercise today."

Barrister Gohar assured that PTI would soon obtain and share medical reports with the public, thanking supporters and workers for their concern about Khan Sahib's health.

Earlier, PTI had threatened to protest at Islamabad's D-Chowk if adequate medical attention was not provided. However, the protest was called off after the government assured that Imran Khan would receive proper medical care. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi contacted PTI leadership to confirm that a team of doctors would be sent to Adiala Jail for examination.

