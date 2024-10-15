Islamabad, Beijing express satisfaction over strategic partnership

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad and Beijing on Monday expressed satisfaction on the Pakistan-China strategic cooperative partnership, based on mutual trust and shared principles.

The understanding was reached at a delegation-level meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Islamabad on Monday. The two sides said this partnership is growing stronger with each passing day.

During the meeting, both the leaders exchanged views on the entire gamut of bilateral relations as well as matters of mutual, regional, and international importance.

Both leaders reaffirmed their support for each other on all core issues and expressed their commitment to the high-quality development of the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. They also emphasized the need for the timely completion of all ongoing projects in various sectors, including industry, agricultural modernization, information technology, and science and technology, for mutual benefit and Pakistan’s socio-economic development.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif assured Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety of Chinese nationals and projects in Pakistan. Both leaders agreed to continue high-level exchanges, which include strengthening cooperation in all bilateral areas.

The meeting discussed the relocation of Chinese industries to Pakistan and also exchanged views on strategies to increase Chinese investment in Pakistan.

It was reiterated during the meeting that Pakistan and China will continue close consultation at multilateral forums as well as on issues of regional and global importance.

Pakistan, China sign 13 accords

Pakistan and China on Monday agreed to further enhance bilateral cooperation in multiple sectors including security, education, agriculture, human resources development and science and technology.

In this regard, two sides exchanged documents of 13 accords at a ceremony held at PM House also witnessed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chinese Premier Li Qiang.

The documents were exchanged after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chinese Premier Li Qiang held the delegation-level talks wherein they discussed all aspects of Pakistan-China relations including economic and trade ties and cooperation under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Earlier, as Premier Li arrived at PM House, Prime Minister Shehbaz warmly received him at the formal welcome ceremony where he was given a guard of honor before proceedings for the meeting and delegation-level talks.

The two prime ministers, accompanied by their respective delegations witnessed the ceremony.

Pakistan and China exchanged the documents of a Handing over certificate of Smart Classrooms Project inked by Economic Affairs Minister Ahad Khan Cheema, and Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao.

Pakistan and China exchanged the minutes of 13th meeting of the CPEC Joint Coordination Committee and 7th Joint Working Group on Gwadar under CPEC.

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal and Lou Zhaohui, Chairman of China International Development Cooperation Agency exchanged a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Promoting Cooperation on Livelihood Working Group of CPEC.

Both sides reached an understanding to strengthen cooperation in the fields of “Information and Communication”, “Water Conservancy Facilities, Flood Control and Calamity Reduction”, and “Security.” The MoUs in this regard were exchanged by Economic Affairs Minister Ahad Khan Cheema and Luo Zhaohui, Chairman of China International Development Cooperation Agency.

Ahad Cheema and Luo Zhaohui also exchanged documents of Letters of Exchange on “Human Resource Development under the GDI” and “Assistance Program of Fire Fighting Vehicles to Islamabad.”

Two countries exchanged an MoU on Jointly Supporting the Joint Laboratories inked by Secretary Ministry of Science and Technology Sajid Baloch and Ambassador of China to Pakistan, Jiang Zaidong.

‘Co-production of TV Programs’

Pakistan and China also agreed on the “Co-production of TV Programs “ and the document was signed by Secretary Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Ambreen Jan and Chinese Ambassador Zaidong.

Minister for National Food Security and and Research Rana Tanvir Hussain and Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong, exchanged the documents of protocol on Quarantine Requirements of export of donkey meat to China.

Announcement of the agreement on Currency Swap Agreement between the People’s Bank of China and the State Bank of Pakistan was also made during the ceremony.

‘All-weather strategic cooperative partners’

China says Premier Li Qiang’s visit to Pakistan will strengthen strategic communication and expand bilateral cooperation across the board. Speaking during regular media briefing in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said China and Pakistan are ironclad friends and all-weather strategic cooperative partners. She said China looks to working with Pakistan to expand cooperation across the board and accelerate building of a closer bilateral community with a shared future in new era and jointly work for regional peace, development and prosperity.

She said both the sides have actively delivered on the important common understandings reached by leaders of two countries, and bilateral relations have maintained sound momentum of development.

Islamabad, Beijing express satisfaction over Pak-China strategic partnership

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has held productive talks with Chinese Premier Li Qiang.

In a statement on the social media platform X, he said we expressed satisfaction over the progress of various important China-Pakistan Economic Corridor initiatives, and agreed to ensure their timely execution. Shehbaz Sharif said that we also discussed ways to further enhance cooperation in multiple areas, including trade, investment, economy, energy, agriculture, IT, and defense, as well as regional peace and security.

He further that our strategic partnership and full understanding of core issues is a cornerstone of regional stability and prosperity.

The Prime Minister said that we presided over the completion ceremony of New Gwadar International Airport, and witnessed the exchange of important MoUs that will enhance bilateral cooperation in various fields. Shehbaz Sharif said, “Long live Pakistan-China friendship!”

Pakistan, Chinese PMs virtually inaugurate New Gwadar International Airport

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chinese Premier Li Qiang have virtually inaugurated the New Gwadar International Airport.

Addressing inaugural ceremony in Islamabad on Monday evening, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said completion of Gwadar International Airport is a gift from China.

He said it shows China’s commitment and dedication to support Pakistan’s economic development agenda and to promote backwards areas of country.

He expressed the confidence that completion of this international Gwadar Airport will not only transform Gwadar’s economy, but also economy of the country.

Expressing gratitude to Chinese leadership, Shehbaz Sharif appreciated untiring efforts of Pakistan and Chinese engineers and workers for their efforts in building a world class airport at Gwadar.

Shehbaz Sharif said a signing ceremony and exchange of MOUs between Pakistan and China in various fields, including industry, agriculture and commerce was witnessed by Prime Ministers of both countries.

Prime Minister expressed confidence that these MOUs will shape into agreements very soon through joint efforts of both countries.

Speaking at an event, Chinese Premier Li Qiang said his country will continue working with Pakistan to uphold the principle of planning, building, and benefiting together. He said the New Gwadar International Airport is a critical step in building Gwadar into a regional hub of connectivity. He further said that Chinese and Pakistani workers built this modern and high-standard airport in five years, demonstrating the strength of China-Pakistan cooperation. The Chinese Premier expressed confidence that the inauguration of the New Gwadar International Airport will significantly enhance connectivity in the Gwadar region.