Islamabad ready to welcome SCO summit guests: CDA chief

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Muhammad Ali Randhawa confirmed Monday that Islamabad is fully prepared to welcome international guests for the , with enhanced beautification and security measures in place. Speaking to a private news channel, Randhawa said that under the direction of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, CDA, along with security departments and Army officials, has implemented strict measures to ensure safety. “Islamabad is fully prepared to welcome distinguished guests for the ,” he stated.

He expressed pride in hosting the summit, adding that Islamabad’s roads and bridges are adorned with decorations to create a welcoming atmosphere. “This vibrant display reflects our commitment to showcasing Islamabad’s beauty and hospitality to the world,” Randhawa added. Randhawa further highlighted the city’s infrastructure improvements, including eco-friendly decorations, reflecting Islamabad’s commitment to hosting high-profile events like the . He also thanked key stakeholders, including the Business Community and the Traffic Police, for their support in making the summit a success.

Separately, under the supervision of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Sarfraz Virk, the Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) will implement the traffic plan for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) 2024 summit on Monday. According to an ITP statement, traffic on the Expressway will be halted from morning until noon, while Srinagar Highway will be closed from afternoon to late evening. “ITP has issued a comprehensive traffic plan to ensure smooth traffic flow during this important event,” Virk stated. Around 1,100 ITP officers have been deployed to manage traffic and guide citizens to alternative routes. “Citizens are advised to avoid unnecessary travel and use alternative routes to avoid inconvenience,” he added. For real-time updates, the public is encouraged to tune in to Islamabad Police Radio FM 92.4 or contact 15. Virk also urged citizens to cooperate with the police to ensure the smooth conduct of the summit. In a related development, the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has finalized all administrative arrangements, with final touches in place, and the city is ready to welcome the delegates of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit.

The streets, buildings, and public spaces have been carefully prepared for the international event. According to the spokesman of ICT administration, in preparation for the SCO meeting, the city has been fully decorated. Before the guests arrive, streets have been adorned with lights and decorations, giving the city a fresh look. Major highways now feature green spaces and crescents, adding a touch of nature to the urban landscape. As part of a beautification drive, various statues have been installed at key intersections. Government offices, private business centers, and buildings have also been revamped, ready to greet the visiting dignitaries.

Private businesses, including plazas, petrol stations, and restaurants, are prepared to accommodate the needs of international guests during the summit. At night, the city offers an even more impressive view, with lights illuminating the skyline and key areas across the city.