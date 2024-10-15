Tuesday, October 15, 2024
ISNET announces int’l workshop on space tech for disaster management

Monitoring Report
October 15, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  As part of its efforts to enhance global disaster management, the Inter-Islamic Network on Space Sciences and Technology (ISNET), in collaboration with the Iranian Space Agency (ISA), has announced an international workshop focused on “Space Technology Applications for Disaster Management.”  Scheduled to take place from December 15-17 in Tehran, the event promises to be a unique platform for exchanging knowledge on leveraging cutting-edge space technology to enhance disaster preparedness and resilience.  The workshop will gather global experts, researchers, and professionals to explore the latest advancements in space technology and its potential to mitigate the impacts of natural and man-made disasters. ISNET and ISA have encouraged participants to engage in discussions covering various aspects of space-based solutions for disaster management, including satellite monitoring, early warning systems, and post-disaster recovery applications. This workshop aims not only to highlight technological innovations but also to foster international cooperation in addressing shared challenges in disaster risk reduction. With an emphasis on building a more resilient world, the event will provide participants the opportunity to collaborate and contribute to shaping the future of disaster management in the era of space exploration.

Monitoring Report

