Italian Navy carrier strike group arrives in Karachi for three-day visit

The Italian Navy Carrier Strike Group, including the aircraft carrier ITS Cavour and the frigate ITS Alpino, has arrived in Karachi for a three-day visit. The Italian ships were welcomed by senior officials of the Pakistan Navy and the Ambassador of Italy.

A delegation led by the Italian Ambassador, Marilina Armellin, met with Commander Pakistan Fleet, Rear Admiral Abdul Munib. During the meeting, both sides discussed matters of mutual interest, focusing on enhancing interoperability, exploring avenues for future collaboration, and strengthening regional maritime security and defence cooperation.

This visit underscores the growing naval ties between Italy and Pakistan, contributing to regional stability and security in the maritime domain.