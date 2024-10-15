Kamran Ghulam stars with debut century as Pakistan score 259-5 against England

, becoming the 257th cricketer to represent Pakistan in Test cricket, marked his debut spectacularly with a commanding century on the opening day of the second Test match against England. Pakistan closed the day with a total of 259-5 after 90 overs at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Ghulam, who came to the crease with Pakistan reeling at 19-2, crafted a brilliant 118 off 224 deliveries, including 11 boundaries and a six. His innings, which steadied Pakistan’s early struggles, came to an end in the 85th over, bowled by Shoaib Bashir.

Ghulam's key partnership came alongside Saim Ayub, who contributed a solid 77 from 160 balls, including seven fours. Together, the pair stitched a crucial 149-run stand for the third wicket, pulling Pakistan out of early trouble. Ayub, however, was dismissed in the 56th over by Matthew Potts, caught by Ben Stokes at short mid-off with the score at 168-3.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan won the toss and chose to bat first. England’s Jack Leach struck early, removing Abdullah Shafique for a laborious seven off 28 balls in the eighth over. He followed it up by dismissing Shan Masood for just three runs in the next over, caught at short midwicket by Zak Crawley.

By lunch, Pakistan had recovered somewhat, reaching 79-2, with Ghulam and Ayub having already put on a 50-run partnership. Saim Ayub later reached his third Test half-century before falling just before the tea break, leaving Pakistan at 168-3.

In the final session, England’s Brydon Carse claimed the wicket of Saud Shakeel (4) in the 61st over, leaving Pakistan at 178-4. Mohammad Rizwan (37* off 89 balls) then joined Ghulam at the crease, and the two built a gritty 65-run partnership, stabilizing Pakistan’s innings.

During this stand, Ghulam achieved a milestone, becoming the 13th Pakistani player to score a century on Test debut, and the sixth to do so while batting at No. 4. He reached the mark by hitting Joe Root to midwicket for a boundary in the 74th over.

Ghulam’s superb innings finally ended in the 85th over when Bashir bowled him with Pakistan at 243-5. Salman Ali Agha (5* off 19 balls) and Rizwan saw Pakistan through to stumps, finishing the day at 259-5.

SCORES IN BRIEF: DAY 1: PAKISTAN 259-5, 90 overs (Kamran Ghulam 118, Saim Ayub 77, Mohammad Rizwan 37*; Jack Leach 2-92) vs ENGLAND.