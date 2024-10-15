Karachi to experience heatwave for another 3 days

KARACHI - Light morning drizzles in various parts of Karachi, including Orangi Town, Lyari, Sadr, and Clifton, provided brief relief from the ongoing heatwave. The city’s weather remained partly cloudy, slightly reducing the temperature after a week of intense heat. The Met Department reported drizzle in several areas, including SITE, Jahangir Road, and Defence, with intermittent light rain in surrounding regions. Despite the brief cooling effect, the weather is expected to remain hot and dry over the next 24 hours, according to the Met Department. The maximum temperature for the day is likely to range between 36 and 38 degrees Celsius, while winds from the northeast are blowing at a speed of seven kilometres per hour. The current temperature stands at 28 degrees Celsius, with a humidity level of 69 percent. The recent heat in Karachi has been persistent, even in mid-October. In the past few days, the city’s temperature soared to a scorching 40 degrees Celsius. Sunday’s cooler weather saw a slight drop, with the maximum temperature recorded at 36.5 degrees Celsius, and humidity reaching 42 percent. The Met Office predicts that similar weather patterns will continue for the next two to three days, urging citizens to take precautions against the ongoing heat.

Fishermen cautioned as storm brewing in Arabian Sea off Karachi

The Meteorological Department on Monday advised fishermen to remain cautious and avoid going into the open seas as the low pressure that had developed over the eastern Arabian Sea a few days ago had developed into a depression during the last 12 hours. However, it said that the depression was now heading towards the coast of Oman and there was no risk to the coastal areas of Pakistan. The department said the depression was currently situated 1,060 kilometres south-west of Karachi, 1,080 kilometres south of Ormara, and 1,110 kilometres south-east of Gwadar, and was now moving in a west, north-westerly direction. The department informed that winds, ranging between 30 kilometres and 50 kilometres per hour, were expected to blow in the area around the depression. If this system develops into a storm, it will be named “Dana”, as proposed by Qatar meaning a precious and beautiful pearl in Arabic.