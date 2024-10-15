KP CM health aide holds talks with print, electronic media reporters

PESHAWAR - An introductory meeting was held on Monday between Ihtisham Ali, Adviser to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister for Health, and health beat reporters from print, electronic, and digital media.

The meeting was also attended by Additional Secretary of Health Fayaz Sherpao, Director General of Health Services Dr Saleem, and Ad­ditional Director General Dr Siraj.

Ihtisham Ali welcomed the me­dia representatives and expressed his gratitude for their presence. He acknowledged the senior health reporters, emphasising that their guidance would help steer the health department in the right di­rection, stating, “The media serves as our eyes and ears.”

During the discussion, the KP CM’s Adviser highlighted his focus on revitalising and operationalis­ing the primary healthcare system. He noted that a significant portion of the health budget is spent on tertiary care due to the inefficien­cies of the primary healthcare sys­tem, which serves 80-90% of the population.

He also mentioned his commit­ment to fully digitizing the admin­istrative and operational struc­ture of the health department, an initiative already underway. As of today, postings and transfers will be processed online, with candi­dates able to apply through an on­line portal.

The Adviser announced the for­mation of a placement committee, which will meet twice a month to make decisions based on merit and departmental needs. He clarified, “Postings and transfers are not my responsibility. My role is to drive reforms, improve policy-making, and enhance governance within the health department.”

Addressing past issues, Ihtish­am Ali referred to a major scandal involving medicine procurement during the caretaker government. To prevent such cases in the fu­ture, he explained that the med­icine procurement process has been completely digitized, with the Chief Minister set to inaugu­rate the new system soon. Through the new portal, Medical Superin­tendents (MS) and District Health Officers (DHO) will input their budget and supply needs, and the system will generate orders in ac­cordance with the Medicine Coor­dination Committee (MCC) list.

He also emphasised the impor­tance of reactivating Primary Man­agement Committees and Hospital Management Committees, similar to the Parents-Teachers’ Commit­tees model, to promptly address hospital needs and expenses.

The CM’s Adviser pointed out that the Directorate General has been facing challenges in service delivery due to excessive work­load. To address this, four region­al Additional Directorates General have been activated. The manage­ment of staff in grade 16 and be­low will now be handled by the re­spective regional directorates, and human resource data, along with posting and transfer processes, will be digitized at the Directorate General within a month.