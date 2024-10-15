KP CM health aide holds talks with print, electronic media reporters

PESHAWAR - An introductory meeting was held on Monday between Ihtisham Ali, Adviser to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister for Health, and health beat reporters from print, electronic, and digital media.
The meeting was also attended by Additional Secretary of Health Fayaz Sherpao, Director General of Health Services Dr Saleem, and Additional Director General Dr Siraj.
Ihtisham Ali welcomed the media representatives and expressed his gratitude for their presence. He acknowledged the senior health reporters, emphasising that their guidance would help steer the health department in the right direction, stating, “The media serves as our eyes and ears.”
During the discussion, the KP CM’s Adviser highlighted his focus on revitalising and operationalising the primary healthcare system. He noted that a significant portion of the health budget is spent on tertiary care due to the inefficiencies of the primary healthcare system, which serves 80-90% of the population.
He also mentioned his commitment to fully digitizing the administrative and operational structure of the health department, an initiative already underway. As of today, postings and transfers will be processed online, with candidates able to apply through an online portal.
The Adviser announced the formation of a placement committee, which will meet twice a month to make decisions based on merit and departmental needs. He clarified, “Postings and transfers are not my responsibility. My role is to drive reforms, improve policy-making, and enhance governance within the health department.”
Addressing past issues, Ihtisham Ali referred to a major scandal involving medicine procurement during the caretaker government. To prevent such cases in the future, he explained that the medicine procurement process has been completely digitized, with the Chief Minister set to inaugurate the new system soon. Through the new portal, Medical Superintendents (MS) and District Health Officers (DHO) will input their budget and supply needs, and the system will generate orders in accordance with the Medicine Coordination Committee (MCC) list.
He also emphasised the importance of reactivating Primary Management Committees and Hospital Management Committees, similar to the Parents-Teachers’ Committees model, to promptly address hospital needs and expenses.
The CM’s Adviser pointed out that the Directorate General has been facing challenges in service delivery due to excessive workload. To address this, four regional Additional Directorates General have been activated. The management of staff in grade 16 and below will now be handled by the respective regional directorates, and human resource data, along with posting and transfer processes, will be digitized at the Directorate General within a month.