KP CM reviews progress on implementation of cabinet decisions

PESHAWAR - A meeting chaired by KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur held here on Monday to review progress on the decisions made by the provincial cabinet so far.

The concerned authorities informed the meeting participants that the provincial cab­inet has held 15 meetings to date, resulting in a total of 319 decisions. Of these, 242 have been implemented, and 77 are in progress.

During these meetings, 19 decisions were made regarding the Finance Department, while 34, 27, and 28 decisions were relat­ed to the Law, Education, and Local Govern­ment departments, respectively.

The provincial cabinet has approved the creation of 2,564 new vacancies and re­leased Rs8.5 billion for financial assis­tance to deserving people under the Special Ramazan Package. Additionally, the creation of 1,356 new vacancies has been approved to strengthen the police force.

An amount of Rs600 million has been re­leased for the procurement of armoured ve­hicles for the police, along with 698 new va­cancies for the traffic police.

The cabinet has also increased the share of royalty for oil and gas-producing districts from 10% to 15%, and 479 new vacancies have been approved for the Elementary and Secondary Education sector.

Furthermore, about Rs470 million in grant-in-aid has been approved for three cadet col­leges in the merged districts, while anoth­er Rs240 million has been released for the ‘Education for All Programme’ in the merged districts, and Rs. 1.5 billion for grant-in-aid to public sector universities.

For the Health Card Programme, Rs5 bil­lion have been released for the current fi­nancial year, and Rs450 million have been allocated for rations for the temporarily dis­placed people of North Waziristan.

The cabinet has also approved the creation of a Debt Management Fund to ensure better financial management, and the Minerals De­velopment and Management Company has been established for the optimal utilization of natural resources.

Additionally, the cabinet has approved the release of Rs. 720 million for Tehsil Munici­pal Administrations (TMAs) in both settled and merged districts.

The cost of the Shakai Dam in South Wa­ziristan has been increased from Rs870 mil­lion to Rs1.69 billion, and the monthly wages of labourers have been raised from Rs32,000 to Rs36,000.

The participants were informed that a to­tal of 2,564 new vacancies have been ap­proved in the cabinet meetings. It was also reported that 698 new vacancies have been approved for the Traffic Police. Around Rs20 million have been released under the Shuha­da Package for the heirs of police martyrs, and the quota for the children of martyrs has been increased through amendments to the relevant act for ASI recruitment.