KP govt seeks proposals to improve master plan for Peshawar

PESHAWAR - The Planning and Development Department of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has invited suggestions and objections from all stakeholders to improve the master plan for Peshawar city for the period 2024-44.
The Urban Planning Unit of the department, in collaboration with the district administration, will hold a seminar on October 17 at the PUTA Hall, University of Peshawar, to seek suggestions and objections from engineers, architects, builders, developers, legal experts, industrialists, businessmen, and other relevant individuals.
The department also announced that participants can submit their suggestions via email at pdmasterplan@gmail.com or through WhatsApp at 0334-9157932.