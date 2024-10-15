KP govt seeks proposals to improve master plan for Peshawar

PESHAWAR - The Planning and Development Depart­ment of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govern­ment has invited suggestions and objec­tions from all stakeholders to improve the master plan for Peshawar city for the peri­od 2024-44.

The Urban Planning Unit of the depart­ment, in collaboration with the district ad­ministration, will hold a seminar on October 17 at the PUTA Hall, University of Peshawar, to seek suggestions and objections from en­gineers, architects, builders, developers, le­gal experts, industrialists, businessmen, and other relevant individuals.

The department also announced that participants can submit their suggestions via email at pdmasterplan@gmail.com or through WhatsApp at 0334-9157932.