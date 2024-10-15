LHC summons Punjab IG for details on cases against Aleema and Uzma Khan

The (LHC) has summoned Punjab Inspector General of Police Dr. Muhammad Usman to provide details of all cases against Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan, sisters of PTI Founder Imran Khan.

The court, led by Justice Ali Zia Bajwa, was hearing a plea by Aleema Khan’s son Shahraiz Khan.

The government’s counsel requested more time to present the case details, but the court denied the request, instructing the Punjab IG to appear at the next hearing.

The session was later adjourned until 2 pm.