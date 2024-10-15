Tuesday, October 15, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

LHC summons Punjab IG for details on cases against Aleema and Uzma Khan

LHC summons Punjab IG for details on cases against Aleema and Uzma Khan
Web Desk
7:22 PM | October 15, 2024
National

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has summoned Punjab Inspector General of Police Dr. Muhammad Usman to provide details of all cases against Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan, sisters of PTI Founder Imran Khan.

The court, led by Justice Ali Zia Bajwa, was hearing a plea by Aleema Khan’s son Shahraiz Khan.

The government’s counsel requested more time to present the case details, but the court denied the request, instructing the Punjab IG to appear at the next hearing.

The session was later adjourned until 2 pm.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1728969083.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024