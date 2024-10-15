Tuesday, October 15, 2024
LHC summons Punjab IG over cases against Imran Khan's sisters
Web Desk
12:51 PM | October 15, 2024
The Lahore High Court (LHC) summoned Punjab Inspector General of Police Dr. Muhammad Usman on Tuesday to provide details regarding all cases filed against Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan, sisters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan. The summons came during a hearing presided over by Justice Ali Zia Bajwa, which was prompted by a plea from Aleema Khan’s son, Shahraiz Khan.

At the beginning of the proceedings, the government’s counsel requested additional time to furnish the necessary details about the cases against the Khan sisters. However, the court denied the request, emphasizing the urgency of the matter and instructing the Punjab IG to appear in the next hearing.

The hearing was subsequently adjourned until 2 PM. Shahraiz Khan had approached the court expressing concerns that his mother and aunt were on physical remand in a case registered against them in Islamabad and feared they might be arrested in connection with other cases.

He requested the court to disclose all the legal proceedings involving Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan. The case underscores the ongoing legal challenges faced by members of the PTI and highlights the political tensions surrounding the party's leadership.

