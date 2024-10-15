Malteser Int’l delegation visits Khairpur Rehabilitation Project

SUKKUR - A delegation from Malteser International’s Islamabad Country Office, led by Ms Yalim Hyariye and Ammar, visited the Protection Bund rehabilitation infrastructure project in Khairpur on Monday. The project aims to mitigate the devastating effects of the 2022 floods. Upon completion, the rehabilitation work will protect vulnerable communities from displacement, migration, and health threats. It will also reduce agricultural crop loss and environmental pollution. During their visit, the delegation interacted with beneficiaries and observed interventions, including animal shelters, kitchen garden support for growers and Training for artisans in sewing. The delegation comprehensively visited Taluka Mirwah, district Khairpur, as part of the Restoring Livelihoods and Protection against Climate Risks for Vulnerable Communities in Khairpur project, implemented by Sindh Rural Support Organisation (SRSO). They held discussions with field teams from Malteser International’s BMZ-funded projects in Khairpur and Mirpurkhas districts, praising community institutions’ efforts in community development and building resilient communities.