Mansehra police holds khuli kutchery

MANSEHRA - Following the directives of DPO Mansehra Shafeeullah Gondal, SP City Arshad Khan organised a Khuli Kutchery in the jurisdiction of Lari Adda Police Station, Lubar Kot, to directly address public issues.
The purpose of the open court was to bridge the gap between the police and the community, fostering a sense of ownership among residents that the police are there to serve them.
While addressing the Khuli Kutchery, SP City Arshad Khan said that a list of patrons for habitual drug offenders is being compiled, and legal action will be initiated against these guarantors to ensure that offenders receive the maximum penalties.
Residents were encouraged to approach the District Reconciliation Committees (DRC) for resolving domestic issues, land disputes, and property conflicts. He emphasized that to help eliminate crime and establish peace, the community must support the police.
During the open court, SP City Arshad Khan also reviewed applications from complainants for legal action to be taken by the relevant SHOs and police stations.
The open court aimed to enhance public access to senior police officers, raise awareness about community issues, reduce crime, and secure public cooperation for maintaining peace in the district.