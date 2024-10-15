Mansehra police holds khuli kutchery

MANSEHRA - Following the directives of DPO Mansehra Sha­feeullah Gondal, SP City Arshad Khan organised a Khuli Kutchery in the jurisdiction of Lari Adda Po­lice Station, Lubar Kot, to directly address public issues.

The purpose of the open court was to bridge the gap between the police and the community, foster­ing a sense of ownership among residents that the police are there to serve them.

While addressing the Khuli Ku­tchery, SP City Arshad Khan said that a list of patrons for habitual drug offenders is being compiled, and legal action will be initiated against these guarantors to ensure that offenders receive the maxi­mum penalties.

Residents were encouraged to approach the District Reconcilia­tion Committees (DRC) for resolv­ing domestic issues, land disputes, and property conflicts. He empha­sized that to help eliminate crime and establish peace, the communi­ty must support the police.

During the open court, SP City Arshad Khan also reviewed appli­cations from complainants for le­gal action to be taken by the rele­vant SHOs and police stations.

The open court aimed to en­hance public access to senior po­lice officers, raise awareness about community issues, reduce crime, and secure public cooperation for maintaining peace in the district.