Media facilitation centre launched

ISLAMABAD - The federal government launched the ‘Media Facilitation Center’ on Monday, equipped with modern facilities to assist international and local media during the Shang­hai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit 2024, hosted by Pa­kistan for the first time on October 15-16.

The center was inaugurated at the Pak-China Friendship Cen­ter by the Minister for Informa­tion and Broadcasting, accompa­nied by senior officers from the Ministry. It features thematic pic­torials, banners, and decorative materials highlighting national landmarks of the member states participating in the two-day re­gional summit.

The SCO conference will be at­tended by nine full member coun­tries, represented by the prime ministers of China, Russia, Belar­us, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajik­istan, and Uzbekistan, along with the vice president of Iran and the external affairs minister of India. The organization was established in 2001 by China and Russia to ad­dress security concerns in Central Asia and the wider region.

The media center includes SMDs projecting banners of dif­ferent SCO members, and a ded­icated multimedia display show­casing the captivating landscapes and cultural heritage of Pakistan. Additionally, a display center has been established to provide liter­ature on notable literary figures, cultural heritage, archaeological sites, tourism potential, and oth­er information valuable for visit­ing dignitaries and international media. The center also offers high-speed Wi-Fi, studio facilities, and printers.

Member National Assembly Bar­rister Daniyal Chaudhary visited the various stalls and cafeteria of the facilitation center, commend­ing the Minister and his team for their efforts in establishing an in­ternational standard facility.