Media facilitation centre launched

ISLAMABAD - The federal government launched the ‘Media Facilitation Center’ on Monday, equipped with modern facilities to assist international and local media during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit 2024, hosted by Pakistan for the first time on October 15-16.
The center was inaugurated at the Pak-China Friendship Center by the Minister for Information and Broadcasting, accompanied by senior officers from the Ministry. It features thematic pictorials, banners, and decorative materials highlighting national landmarks of the member states participating in the two-day regional summit.
The SCO conference will be attended by nine full member countries, represented by the prime ministers of China, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, along with the vice president of Iran and the external affairs minister of India. The organization was established in 2001 by China and Russia to address security concerns in Central Asia and the wider region.
The media center includes SMDs projecting banners of different SCO members, and a dedicated multimedia display showcasing the captivating landscapes and cultural heritage of Pakistan. Additionally, a display center has been established to provide literature on notable literary figures, cultural heritage, archaeological sites, tourism potential, and other information valuable for visiting dignitaries and international media. The center also offers high-speed Wi-Fi, studio facilities, and printers.
Member National Assembly Barrister Daniyal Chaudhary visited the various stalls and cafeteria of the facilitation center, commending the Minister and his team for their efforts in establishing an international standard facility.