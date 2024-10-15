Meeting reviews digitalization initiatives of KP Health Dept

PESHAWAR - A high-level meeting of the Health Department, chaired by Ihtisham Ali, Adviser to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Health, was held here on Monday to review and discuss key administrative and digitalization initiatives.
The meeting was attended by Secretary of Health Adeel Shah, Additional Secretary Fayaz Sherpao, Special Secretary of Health Ghafoor Shah, Director General of Health Services Dr Saleem, Director General of the Provincial Health Services Academy Dr Abdul Waheed, Deputy Director IT Zakirullah, CEO of Sehat Card Dr Riaz Tanoli, Deputy Chief of HSRU Dr Majid, and other relevant officials.
During the meeting, Adviser Ihtisham Ali directed officials to immediately operationalize the Regional Directorate Generals and ensure they take full responsibility for the administrative affairs of their respective regions. He issued strict instructions regarding the return of official vehicles by retired or transferred officials, stating that FIRs would be registered against those who fail to comply within three days, and their details would be made public via social media.
The Adviser emphasised the digitization of all administrative matters, including postings and transfers, leave management, and seniority. He also called for the complete abolition of detailment and additional charge assignments. Officials currently working on attachment or deputation in the Secretariat or Directorate were instructed to return to their original postings by the end of the week.
The meeting included a detailed briefing on the digitization agenda, focusing on the newly launched online portal for postings and transfers. The IT Cell in charge informed the Adviser that the portal is now fully functional, and all departmental notifications are being digitized with archiving and verification features. The systems for leave management and charge assumption are also fully online.
The IT Cell also reported the development of a donor coordination mechanism, providing all donors with login access to the portal, where they are required to upload their activities and data. This ensures transparency and allows the department to monitor donor activities effectively.
Additionally, the IT Cell recommended integrating the Planning Cell with the current system to streamline hospital upgrades and project funding allocations. It was also suggested that the HRMIS system be enhanced by uploading doctors’ seniority lists online to eliminate any ambiguities in future postings.