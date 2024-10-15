Meeting reviews digitalization initiatives of KP Health Dept

PESHAWAR - A high-level meeting of the Health Department, chaired by Ihtisham Ali, Adviser to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Health, was held here on Monday to re­view and discuss key administra­tive and digitalization initiatives.

The meeting was attended by Secretary of Health Adeel Shah, Additional Secretary Fayaz Sher­pao, Special Secretary of Health Ghafoor Shah, Director Gener­al of Health Services Dr Saleem, Director General of the Provin­cial Health Services Academy Dr Abdul Waheed, Deputy Director IT Zakirullah, CEO of Sehat Card Dr Riaz Tanoli, Deputy Chief of HSRU Dr Majid, and other rele­vant officials.

During the meeting, Adviser Iht­isham Ali directed officials to im­mediately operationalize the Re­gional Directorate Generals and ensure they take full responsibili­ty for the administrative affairs of their respective regions. He issued strict instructions regarding the return of official vehicles by re­tired or transferred officials, stat­ing that FIRs would be registered against those who fail to comply within three days, and their de­tails would be made public via so­cial media.

The Adviser emphasised the digitization of all administrative matters, including postings and transfers, leave management, and seniority. He also called for the complete abolition of detailment and additional charge assign­ments. Officials currently working on attachment or deputation in the Secretariat or Directorate were in­structed to return to their original postings by the end of the week.

The meeting included a de­tailed briefing on the digitization agenda, focusing on the newly launched online portal for post­ings and transfers. The IT Cell in charge informed the Adviser that the portal is now fully function­al, and all departmental notifica­tions are being digitized with ar­chiving and verification features. The systems for leave manage­ment and charge assumption are also fully online.

The IT Cell also reported the development of a donor coordi­nation mechanism, providing all donors with login access to the portal, where they are required to upload their activities and data. This ensures transparency and al­lows the department to monitor donor activities effectively.

Additionally, the IT Cell recom­mended integrating the Planning Cell with the current system to streamline hospital upgrades and project funding allocations. It was also suggested that the HRMIS system be enhanced by upload­ing doctors’ seniority lists online to eliminate any ambiguities in fu­ture postings.